1/1
Dorothy Williamson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Williamson, Dorothy
1928 - 2020
Dorothy Marie Williamson, 91, passed away Aug. 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by husband John R. Williamson and sister Freda Shisler. Dorothy is survived by daughter, Patricia Westminster; granddaughters, Carly (Travis) Bryant and Haley (Trevor) Randall; great-grandchildren, Miles Isaiah Bryant and Hazel Dorothy Randall; nieces, Karen (Bud) Metz and Diane Garrett; as well as great nieces, nephews, and cousins. Dorothy was one of the original volunteers for the Ronald McDonald house at Nationwide Children's Hospital and served families there into her eighties. Her biggest joy in life was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Memorial Service Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 at 3pm with gathering one hour prior at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio, 711 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, OH 43205. For more, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved