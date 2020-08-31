Dorothy Williamson

Williamson, Dorothy
1928 - 2020
Dorothy Marie Williamson, 91, passed away Aug. 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by husband John R. Williamson and sister Freda Shisler. Dorothy is survived by daughter, Patricia Westminster; granddaughters, Carly (Travis) Bryant and Haley (Trevor) Randall; great-grandchildren, Miles Isaiah Bryant and Hazel Dorothy Randall; nieces, Karen (Bud) Metz and Diane Garrett; as well as great nieces, nephews, and cousins. Dorothy was one of the original volunteers for the Ronald McDonald house at Nationwide Children's Hospital and served families there into her eighties. Her biggest joy in life was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Memorial Service Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 at 3pm with gathering one hour prior at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio, 711 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, OH 43205. For more, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com
.