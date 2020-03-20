|
Winters, Dorothy
1915 - 2020
Dorothy E. Winters, born November 15, 1915, died March 19, 2020 at the age of 104. Preceded in death by husband Ray, parents Russell E. and Mable M. (Stropes) Ford, sister Jean Eschelman, brothers Robert A. and David E. Ford. Survived by sons, Tom (Mary), Mike (Lynn) Winters; grandchildren, Cassie (Rich Gay), Matt, Andy (Katie) Winters, Joseph and Jacob Winters; great grandson, Henry Gay; brother, Richard Ford; and sister, Patricia (Richard) Wray; many nieces and nephews. Long time Immaculate Conception parishioner, doting grandmother, and world traveler. Due to the health care crisis a private family services will be held. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Rutherford-Corbin Funeral Home. Donations can be sent to Bishop Hartley HS or Ohio Dominican. The family appreciates the long-term care of Whetstone Garden's Assisted Living Center. To send an online condolence, please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 23, 2020