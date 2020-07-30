1/
Doug Schumick
1956 - 2020
Schumick, Doug
Doug Schumick, 64, of Fort Wayne, died July 28, 2020 after battling pancreatic cancer. He was born in Columbus, OH to John and Katie (Durthaler) Schumick on January 13, 1956. He, his wife Diana (Johnston) and son Daniel moved to Ft. Wayne in 2006. Schumick served 20 years in the U.S. Marine Corps, retiring in 1999. He is survived by his wife and son. Condolences may be offered during visiting hours at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Ft Wayne, IN, between the hours of 5-8pm on Friday, August 7, 2020. Face coverings required. A celebration of life and redemption mass will take place at 11am on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at St. Vincent's Catholic Church, 1502 E. Wallen Rd., Ft. Wayne, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Semper Fi and America's Fund. To sign the online guest book, go to www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 30 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
AUG
8
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
St. Vincent's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-2044
