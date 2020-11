Or Copy this URL to Share

Wallen, Doug

Doug Wallen, 56 years old, of Mechanicsburg, Ohio, went to Heaven on Friday, November 6, 2020 at The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Mechanicsburg Christian Fellowship Church with Pastor Joey Brown officiating. Visitation 5-7pm. Funeral at 7pm. Services are entrusted to Skillman, McDonald & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store