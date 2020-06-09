Armitage, Douglas
Douglas R. Armitage, age 63, of Worthington, Ohio, passed away on June 2. For the full obituary notice and leave condolences to Doug's family, please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.