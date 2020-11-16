1/1
Douglas Arthur Bishop
1942 - 2020
Douglas Arthur Bishop, of Columbus, OH, son of the late Jessie and Lula Johnson Bishop, was born on February 6, 1942, in Matewan, West Virginia, departed this life on Friday morning November 13, 2020. Those that precede him in death in addition to his loving parents include, wife Marjorie Bishop, his sister Catherine Estepp, sister Ruby Phillips and brother Herman Bishop. He is survived by son, Clint Bishop; daughter, Christine Bishop; friend, Melodi Walrath; and many family and friends. He graduated from Magnolia High School and attended college at Marshall University before entering service with the U.S. Navy. Doug was a veteran of the Vietnam War and very proud to serve his country. He served on the aircraft carrier USS Coral Sea CVA-43. Doug is a former employee of AT&T in Columbus Ohio for 30 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, genealogy, fishing, gardening, and watching the birds on his lawn. There will be a graveside service on Thursday, November 19 at 1:30pm at Sunset Cemetery, 6959 W Broad Street, Galloway, OH 43119. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a favorite memory of Doug. Arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger Grove City.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
