Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Bennett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Bennett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas Bennett Obituary
Bennett, Douglas
Friends and family may call from 4-7-p.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, OH. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date in Franklin Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the in Doug's Memory. The full obituary can be read at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -