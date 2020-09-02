Douglas Brewster

Brewster, Douglas

Douglas "Doug" Brewster, 65, passed away on August 26, 2020 in Columbus, OH. Doug is preceded in death by his father Warren Brewster, and is survived by his mother, Joan Brewster; his siblings, Carol Brewster, Janet Montoya and Ron Brewster; and his daughters, Ashley Ringle and Emily Nelsen. Doug was born in Stoneham, MA and moved to Columbus in 1982 where his daughters were born. Doug was an avid reader and especially enjoyed books on American history. He enjoyed hiking, camping and playing basketball. Doug wished to have his ashes laid to rest in Maine, where a small celebration of his life will be held at a later date.



