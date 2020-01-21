Home

Pfeifer Funeral Home - Reynoldsburg
7915 E. Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
(614) 755-9500
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pfeifer Funeral Home - Reynoldsburg
7915 E. Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Pfeifer Funeral Home - Reynoldsburg
7915 E. Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
Burial
Following Services
Glen Rest Memorial Estate
Douglas Bruce Kerns


1959 - 2020
Douglas Bruce Kerns Obituary
Kerns, Douglas Bruce
1959 - 2020
Douglas Bruce Kerns, age 60, of Reynoldsburg, passed away on January 20, 2020. Bruce was born May 23, 1959, to Ray and Madge (Damron) Kerns in Columbus. He is survived by his parents, Ray and Madge; wife, Michele (Shannon) Kerns; daughter, Alexis (Joe) McCann; grandchildren, Cameron, Ryan, Acacia, and Makenzi McCann, and Zayden Kerns; nephew, Matthew (Nicole) Ross; great-nephews Gabriel, Leland, Adrian, and Oliver Ross. Bruce was preceded in death by his daughter Naseana Kerns, grandson Kingston Kerns, sister Jane Kerns. A visitation will be held on THURSDAY, January 23, 2020, from 6-8PM at the PFEIFER FUNERAL HOME, Reynoldsburg, where his funeral will follow on FRIDAY, 11AM with Pastor Robert McCormack officiating. Burial will immediately follow in the Glen Rest Memorial Estate. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 22, 2020
