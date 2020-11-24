1/
Douglas "Mike" Disbennett
1955 - 2020
Disbennett, Douglas "Mike"
1955 - 2020
Douglas "Mike" Michael Disbennett, age 65, of Westerville, OH, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020. Retired from Genoa Maintenance Department after 29 years. Preceded in death by his parents Shirley and Elizabeth Disbennett, sister Dianna Arnold and brother Gary Disbennett. Survived by sons, Kaleb and Kyle Disbennett. Visitation will be held Sunday, November 29 from 2-4pm at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 East Schrock Road, Westerville, OH 43081. The family requests that callers wear masks and observe social distancing.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Moreland Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
