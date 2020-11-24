Or Copy this URL to Share

Disbennett, Douglas "Mike"

1955 - 2020

Douglas "Mike" Michael Disbennett, age 65, of Westerville, OH, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020. Retired from Genoa Maintenance Department after 29 years. Preceded in death by his parents Shirley and Elizabeth Disbennett, sister Dianna Arnold and brother Gary Disbennett. Survived by sons, Kaleb and Kyle Disbennett. Visitation will be held Sunday, November 29 from 2-4pm at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 East Schrock Road, Westerville, OH 43081. The family requests that callers wear masks and observe social distancing.



