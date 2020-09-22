1/1
Douglas Gansl
1951 - 2020
Gansl, Douglas
1951 - 2020
Douglas B. Gansl, D.D.S., passed away suddenly on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 69 years of age. Devoted husband of 42 years to Karen (Walser) and loving father to Matthew and Molly. Son of Samuel and Hannah Gansl (deceased) and brother, Scott, from Trenton, NJ. Doug was known for his quick wit, easy banter and was unbeatable at trivia games. He practiced dentistry for 32 years in Grove City and loved caring for his patients. He enjoyed life to the fullest during his 6 years of retirement and discovered the joys of happy hour. Doug was an avid runner and 3 times Boston Marathon finisher. He loved running with his friends on Saturday mornings. He was a member of Worthington Christian Church and a volunteer reading teaching at Westerville and Worthington City Schools. He was a good man, a loyal friend, and loved by all who knew him. He loved his God, his family, and his country, and will be sorely missed. A public visitation will be held at the Schoedinger Worthington Chapel, 6699 North High Street, Worthington, OH 43085 on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 4-7PM. Face mask will be required upon entry into the funeral home. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 10AM at Worthington Christian Church, 8145 North High St., Columbus, OH 43235. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to leave a special memory or condolence for the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lifeline of Ohio.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 22 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
SEP
26
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Worthington Christian Church
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
