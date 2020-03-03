|
|
Theiss, Douglas J.
1954 - 2020
Douglas "Doug" Theiss, 66, of Columbus, OH, passed away suddenly on February 29, 2020. Doug was born on January 26, 1954, in Portsmouth, OH, to Danny and Patty Theiss. Doug was a 1972 graduate of Bloom-Carroll High School and later earned his undergraduate and law degrees from Capital University. From 1972 to 1985, he served in the US Air Force. His career at Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company began in 1972, and by the time of his retirement in 2007, after 35 years there, Doug held the role of Vice President Claims, General Counsel. More recently, he worked alongside his two sons as president of Theiss Realty Investments. Doug was a proud member of Reynoldsburg United Methodist Church and worked in various leadership capacities in his time there. Doug was preceded in death by his mother Patty, and his infant daughter. His memory will live on through his surviving family, including wife, Darcel; sons, Brad (Mallory) Theiss, and KC (Raina) Theiss; father, Dan (Sue) Theiss; brother, Richard (Dora) Theiss; sisters, Sue (Dan) Stottmann, and Julie Davis (David Schirtzinger); step-brother, Ken (Judy) Grotsky; step-sisters, Cheryl (Joe) Hale, and Kathy (Matt) Dexter; grandchildren, Lucy, Ayla, Autumn, Selah, Finn, and Holden; and 13 nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Friday, March 6, 6-8 pm, and Saturday, March 7, 9-11 am, at Reynoldsburg United Methodist Church. A service will follow at 11 am on March 7, at Reynoldsburg UMC. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Doug's life on Sunday, March 8, from 1-4 pm at Wedgewood Golf & Country Club, in Powell. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either the Sharon Mennonite Church Work Camp Fund, 7675 Amity Pike, Plain City, OH 43064 or the Reynoldsburg United Methodist Church Pastor's Discretionary Fund, 1636 Graham Road, Reynoldsburg, OH 43068. Visit Schoedinger.com for online giving links.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2020