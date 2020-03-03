Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reynoldsburg United Methodist Church
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Reynoldsburg United Methodist Church
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Reynoldsburg United Methodist Church
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Wedgewood Golf & Country Club
Powell, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Theiss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas J. Theiss


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas J. Theiss Obituary
Theiss, Douglas J.
1954 - 2020
Douglas "Doug" Theiss, 66, of Columbus, OH, passed away suddenly on February 29, 2020. Doug was born on January 26, 1954, in Portsmouth, OH, to Danny and Patty Theiss. Doug was a 1972 graduate of Bloom-Carroll High School and later earned his undergraduate and law degrees from Capital University. From 1972 to 1985, he served in the US Air Force. His career at Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company began in 1972, and by the time of his retirement in 2007, after 35 years there, Doug held the role of Vice President Claims, General Counsel. More recently, he worked alongside his two sons as president of Theiss Realty Investments. Doug was a proud member of Reynoldsburg United Methodist Church and worked in various leadership capacities in his time there. Doug was preceded in death by his mother Patty, and his infant daughter. His memory will live on through his surviving family, including wife, Darcel; sons, Brad (Mallory) Theiss, and KC (Raina) Theiss; father, Dan (Sue) Theiss; brother, Richard (Dora) Theiss; sisters, Sue (Dan) Stottmann, and Julie Davis (David Schirtzinger); step-brother, Ken (Judy) Grotsky; step-sisters, Cheryl (Joe) Hale, and Kathy (Matt) Dexter; grandchildren, Lucy, Ayla, Autumn, Selah, Finn, and Holden; and 13 nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Friday, March 6, 6-8 pm, and Saturday, March 7, 9-11 am, at Reynoldsburg United Methodist Church. A service will follow at 11 am on March 7, at Reynoldsburg UMC. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Doug's life on Sunday, March 8, from 1-4 pm at Wedgewood Golf & Country Club, in Powell. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either the Sharon Mennonite Church Work Camp Fund, 7675 Amity Pike, Plain City, OH 43064 or the Reynoldsburg United Methodist Church Pastor's Discretionary Fund, 1636 Graham Road, Reynoldsburg, OH 43068. Visit Schoedinger.com for online giving links.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -