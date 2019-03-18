|
Kimler, Douglas K.
1961 - 2019
Douglas Keith Kimler, 58, passed away Saturday, March 16. He was born March 5, 1961 in Peoria, Illinois. Douglas was a graduate of the Ohio School for the Blind in 1981, was a long time member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Grove City. Preceded in death by his father Wallace K. Kimler and half brothers Kerry Alan and Philip Glen Kimler. Douglas is survived by his loving mother and step-father, Virginia and Charles Bent; and step-brothers, Thomas and Steve Bent; and many loving cousins. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory can be made to either St. John's Lutheran Church's unrestricted fund, 3220 Columbus St., Grove City or Legal Aid Society of Columbus, 1108 City Park Ave,, Columbus Ohio 43206. A memorial service honoring Douglas' life will be celebrated at St. John's Lutheran Church, Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11 am, friends and family may call from 10-11 am prior to services at 3220 Columbus Street, Grove City, Ohio 43123. Inurnment will directly follow at St. John's Lutheran Columbarium. Please visit our website at www.NewcomerColumbus to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2019