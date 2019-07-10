|
Lawson, Douglas
1963 - 2019
Douglas Rae "Doug" Lawson, 55, formerly of Columbus, Ohio, passed away May 17, 2019, peacefully at his home in Port Richey, Florida with his loving family by his side. Doug was born October 20, 1963, at Selfridge Air Force Base in Mt. Clemens, Michigan. Doug is survived by his loving wife, Shari Lawson; parents, Sharon Lawson of Marysville, Ohio and Russell Lawson of Pinellas Park, Florida; siblings, Michael (Shawn) Lawson and Karen (Randy) Morris of Marysville, Ohio; children, Anthony Lawson of New Carlisle, Ohio, Christy Fraley of Mt. Vernon, Ohio, Jake Tackett of Chillicothe, Ohio; and daughter-in-law, Jennifer Wright of Frankfurt, Ohio; grandchildren, Tayler, Aurora, Nathan, Cameron, Maya, Kayla and Layla. Doug worked in the solid waste services for 27 years. At the time of his passing Doug was employed with Republic Waste Services for 19 years. Doug's hobbies and interests include him being an avid sports fan. He loved all sports and he loved Nascar but first and foremost he was a dedicated and die-hard Michigan Wolverine and Pittsburgh Steelers fan (he would have been an Ohio State fan but Doug never did like to follow the crowd). Doug was a funny, loving and dedicated husband, father, brother and pawpaw. We will miss his sense of humor in all things good or bad. He was cherished by all of us and he will be missed. One more time for you Doug, GO BLUE!!! A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 1P.M. at Marysville Church of Christ, 18077 St. Rt. 31, Marysville, Ohio.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 11, 2019