1/
Douglas McArthur Solomon
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Solomon, Douglas McArthur
1947 - 2020
Douglas McArthur Solomon, age 73, of Westerville, passed away at St. Ann's Hospital, on Tuesday, July 21,2020. He was born on March 3, 1947. to the late J. P. and Edna (Whitehouse) Solomon in Halcyondale, GA. Douglas grew up in Sylvania, Georgia where he graduated from Central High School. Preceded in death by his parents and siblings Melvin and James Solomon. Survived by his loving and caring wife of 52 years, Delora Thomas Solomon, his children, Asperanza Delora Solomon, Douglas McArthur Solomon, Jr.; eight siblings and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Due to Covid 19, a private service will be held later for immediate family at Moreland Funeral Home, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, OH. Complete obituary and condolences at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved