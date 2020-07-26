Solomon, Douglas McArthur
1947 - 2020
Douglas McArthur Solomon, age 73, of Westerville, passed away at St. Ann's Hospital, on Tuesday, July 21,2020. He was born on March 3, 1947. to the late J. P. and Edna (Whitehouse) Solomon in Halcyondale, GA. Douglas grew up in Sylvania, Georgia where he graduated from Central High School. Preceded in death by his parents and siblings Melvin and James Solomon. Survived by his loving and caring wife of 52 years, Delora Thomas Solomon, his children, Asperanza Delora Solomon, Douglas McArthur Solomon, Jr.; eight siblings and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Due to Covid 19, a private service will be held later for immediate family at Moreland Funeral Home, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, OH. Complete obituary and condolences at www.morelandfuneralhome.com
.