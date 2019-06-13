|
Minturn, Douglas
1948 - 2019
Douglas Allen Minturn, 70, of Columbus, Ohio, went on to be with the Lord, comforted and surrounded by his family on June 11, 2019. Doug is survived by his wife, Jo (Valentino) of almost 53 years; daughter, Lisa (Todd) Rinehart; son, Bennee (Becky) Minturn; grandsons, Anthony, (Brooke), Chance, Chace, Cade; and great granddaughter, Aaliyah; and great grandson, Kayden. Also survived by mother, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and extended family. Doug was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and friend to everyone. Celebration of life will be on June 15, 2019 at 1pm which is also Doug's birthday at Champion Church, Mill Run, 3706 Fishinger Boulevard, Hilliard, Ohio 43026. Special thanks to Pastor Joshua Smith, Mary and Tom Kauterman, Matt and Vickie Loeser, and Brother Ron Minturn and his entire family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 14, 2019