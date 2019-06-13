Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Minturn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Minturn

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Douglas Minturn Obituary
Minturn, Douglas
1948 - 2019
Douglas Allen Minturn, 70, of Columbus, Ohio, went on to be with the Lord, comforted and surrounded by his family on June 11, 2019. Doug is survived by his wife, Jo (Valentino) of almost 53 years; daughter, Lisa (Todd) Rinehart; son, Bennee (Becky) Minturn; grandsons, Anthony, (Brooke), Chance, Chace, Cade; and great granddaughter, Aaliyah; and great grandson, Kayden. Also survived by mother, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and extended family. Doug was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and friend to everyone. Celebration of life will be on June 15, 2019 at 1pm which is also Doug's birthday at Champion Church, Mill Run, 3706 Fishinger Boulevard, Hilliard, Ohio 43026. Special thanks to Pastor Joshua Smith, Mary and Tom Kauterman, Matt and Vickie Loeser, and Brother Ron Minturn and his entire family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.