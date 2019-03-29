Ream, Douglas

1966 - 2019

Douglas A. Ream, age 52, of Columbus, made his transition on March 27, 2019. Survived by mother, Ann and step-father, Rod Swearingen; father, Stephen (Pat Hushower) Ream; siblings, Daniel (Linda) Ream and their children, Laura and Danielle; Matt (Rebecca) Swearingen and their children, Macey and Chase; Sally (Fritz Matter) Swearingen; aunt, Lynn (Tim) Hall and their children, Kristin, Erin and Matthew; uncle, Sam (Marianne) Ream and their children, Patrick and Matthew. Douglas loved animals, particularly his dogs Pepper and Barkley. He had a passion for cooking, music, nature, antiques, mountain biking, travel, and residential property rehabilitation. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3pm Friday, April 12, at First Community Church, 1320 Cambridge Blvd. Rev Jim Long officiating. Family will receive friends following the service in Brownlee Hall. Arrangements by Schoedinger Worthington Chapel. Contributions may be made to the First Community Foundation in memory of Douglas Ream. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.Schoedinger.com. The family wishes to express their appreciation to Hospice of Heartland and Hospice of Central Ohio for their helpful and heartfelt care for Douglas.