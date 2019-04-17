|
|
Schumann, Douglas
Douglas R. Schumann, 53, of Grove City, Ohio, and longtime resident of Hilliard was called home on December 23, 2018. Preceded in death by grandparents Carl and Nellie Fender (Renz), Robert and Pauline Schumann. Survived by parents, Frederick R. and MaryLou (Renz) Schumann; son, Ryan D. Schumann; life partner of 26 years, Denice Cepeda, Jesse Cepeda and Megan Dulaney; sisters, Deborah (Michael) Kyser, Diana Ferguson-Rice, Denise (Matthew) Graham; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Doug's huge open heart made it easy for many to have a conversation. Very few places Doug would go that he didn't run into someone he knew. Doug was always fond of the water. Swimming was his passion, boating, water skiing, jet skiing and of course fishing. Doug excelled at all things mechanically. Whether it was building structures, mechanical rooms, working on vehicles/trucks, he also enjoyed cooking, almost as much as eating. We will miss our beloved Doug; you can always count on Doug to GET-R-DONE. Graduate of Hilliard High School-Class of 1984. Member of Local 189 Plumbers & Pipefitters since 1991. The most significant job sites, State Capital Renovation, OSU McCracken Power Plant, Riverside Methodist Heart Hospital, Nationwide Children's Hospital, many more. Life Celebration will begin at Saint Brendan, The Navigator Catholic Church, 4455 Dublin Road, Hilliard, Ohio 43026 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Visitation begins at 10a.m. Mass 10:30a.m. Entombment to follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, 9571 Columbus Pike, Lewis Center, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Habitat for Humanity or of Columbus. Arrangements completed by the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Hilliard, OH. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 18, 2019