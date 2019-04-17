Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Schumann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Schumann

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Douglas Schumann Obituary
Schumann, Douglas
Douglas R. Schumann, 53, of Grove City, Ohio, and longtime resident of Hilliard was called home on December 23, 2018. Preceded in death by grandparents Carl and Nellie Fender (Renz), Robert and Pauline Schumann. Survived by parents, Frederick R. and MaryLou (Renz) Schumann; son, Ryan D. Schumann; life partner of 26 years, Denice Cepeda, Jesse Cepeda and Megan Dulaney; sisters, Deborah (Michael) Kyser, Diana Ferguson-Rice, Denise (Matthew) Graham; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Doug's huge open heart made it easy for many to have a conversation. Very few places Doug would go that he didn't run into someone he knew. Doug was always fond of the water. Swimming was his passion, boating, water skiing, jet skiing and of course fishing. Doug excelled at all things mechanically. Whether it was building structures, mechanical rooms, working on vehicles/trucks, he also enjoyed cooking, almost as much as eating. We will miss our beloved Doug; you can always count on Doug to GET-R-DONE. Graduate of Hilliard High School-Class of 1984. Member of Local 189 Plumbers & Pipefitters since 1991. The most significant job sites, State Capital Renovation, OSU McCracken Power Plant, Riverside Methodist Heart Hospital, Nationwide Children's Hospital, many more. Life Celebration will begin at Saint Brendan, The Navigator Catholic Church, 4455 Dublin Road, Hilliard, Ohio 43026 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Visitation begins at 10a.m. Mass 10:30a.m. Entombment to follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, 9571 Columbus Pike, Lewis Center, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Habitat for Humanity or of Columbus. Arrangements completed by the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Hilliard, OH. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.