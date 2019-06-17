Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Snyder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Snyder

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Douglas Snyder Obituary
Snyder, Douglas
Douglas Paul Snyder, March 15,1953-June 15, 2019, passed away peacefully in his sleep. An alumnus of The Ohio State University and fanatic of all Ohio sports, with a special place in his heart for all things Cleveland. Doug was a loving father, an avid conversationalist and very generous with his sense of humor. Survived by his wife, Patty of 35 years; sons, Paul (Jayleesa) and Matthew; daughter, Katie; grandchildren, Noah and Malia; brother, Eric (Diane); and many nieces and nephews. Please consider a donation to the . Family will receive friends Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 10-11 am at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME WITH CREMATORY, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026, where a celebration of life service will follow at 11 am. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now