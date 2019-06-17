|
Snyder, Douglas
Douglas Paul Snyder, March 15,1953-June 15, 2019, passed away peacefully in his sleep. An alumnus of The Ohio State University and fanatic of all Ohio sports, with a special place in his heart for all things Cleveland. Doug was a loving father, an avid conversationalist and very generous with his sense of humor. Survived by his wife, Patty of 35 years; sons, Paul (Jayleesa) and Matthew; daughter, Katie; grandchildren, Noah and Malia; brother, Eric (Diane); and many nieces and nephews. Please consider a donation to the . Family will receive friends Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 10-11 am at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME WITH CREMATORY, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026, where a celebration of life service will follow at 11 am. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 19, 2019