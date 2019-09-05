|
|
Borden, Douglas Steve
1942 - 2019
Douglas Steve Borden, passed away unexpectedly on August 29, 2019, in Louisville, KY. Steve was born in Condit, OH, to Sylvia Mae (Barnhard) Borden and Lester Allen Borden. Preceded in death by his mother Sylvia, father Lester, his in-laws Bill and Ruth Skeen and beloved wife of 50 years, Janet (Skeen) Borden. Steve is survived by daughter, Heidi (Borden) Day of Reynoldsburg, OH; son, W. Douglas (Suzanne) Borden of Tipp City, OH; and daughter, Jennifer (Tom) Mox of Grove City, OH; grandchildren, Meagan (Will Sheard) Day, Noelle Day and Stephanie Snyder; brother, Dave (Connie) Borden; sister, Victoria (Borden) Stratoti; sister-in-law, Carol (Skeen) Montoney, whose husband is deceased; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Steve attended Reynoldsburg High School and graduated in 1961. He was a talented athlete, earning 8 letters over 2.5 years in four sports: football, basketball, baseball and track. Upon graduation he enlisted in the United States Air Force and was stationed at Cherry Point, NC, Marine Corps Air Station. In 1963 he married Janet Skeen, a 1961 Reynoldsburg High classmate. In 1965, after fulfilling his Air Force commitment as a Senior Airman, he and Janet moved back to Reynoldsburg, which they called home for the next 50 years and had three wonderful children. Steve worked for WOSU Television Station in the mid 60's. He later worked for North American Rockwell, In-Flight Devices, Inc. and then for Auto Control Inc. for 18 years as the Chief Design Engineer. Steve finished his career as an IT Specialist for the City of Columbus for 15 years. Steve enjoyed sports of all kinds, but especially Ohio State football, fishing at Lake Erie and playing softball until a few months ago. Details regarding his memorial service will follow at a later time. Donations in his memory can be made to: Central Ohio Diabetes Association, 1699 W. Mound St., Columbus, OH 43223. Arrangements under the care of Cotner Funeral Home. Memorial messages may be sent to Steve's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 8, 2019