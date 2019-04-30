Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Douglas Thompson Jr.


Douglas Thompson Jr. Obituary
Thompson Jr., Douglas
1935 - 2019
Douglas Thompson Jr., age 83. Sunrise September 1, 1935 and Sunset April 29, 2019. Visitation 10am and Funeral Service 11am Monday, May 6, 2019 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST 5456 E. Livingston Ave (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to the THOMPSON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 4, 2019
