Douglas Uhren

Uhren, Douglas
It is with great sadness that the family of Douglas J Uhren announces his passing in Steamboat Springs, CO on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the age of 69 years. Doug will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 47 years, Cheryl; and his sons, Nick (Lena) and Mike (Christy). Doug will also be fondly remembered by his five grandchildren, Caedmon, Annika, Taylor, Carter, and Alma; and his sister, Leslie Mitchell (Jim). Doug was predeceased by his father Peter and his mother Olga. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 7-9pm at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High Street, Worthington, OH 43085. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Funeral Home in memory of Doug at 10am. Interment will follow in the Resurrection Cemetery at 9571 High Street, Lewis Center, OH 43035. Donations in memory of Doug may be made to Holy Cross Orthodox Mission at PO Box 82109, Columbus, OH 43202. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
