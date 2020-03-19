|
|
Williams, Douglas
1955 - 2020
Douglas M. Williams, passed away on March 11, 2020. He was born December 23, 1955 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Jack A. Williams, Sr. and Roberta Gene Williams. He is preceded in death by his brother Simon L. Williams. Douglas was a graduate of Central High School and a veteran of the United States Navy. He leaves to mourn his passing, his daughter, Monique A. Hall; grandsons, Dominic Bryant Hall and Darven D'Kosi Hall Albert; siblings, Jack, Helen, Cecilia, Stephanie and Sonya; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone for their prayers and condolences at this difficult time. They have chosen not to have a public service. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. To express condolences to Douglas' family, please visit his online tribute wall at
www.diehl-whittaker.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2020