Dow A. Rogers, Jr., Lt. Col. USAF (retired) 95, of Columbus, Ohio was reunited with his beloved wife Mary Rogers of 70 years on November 5, 2019 after a brief 8 day separation. Dow was born on August 11, 1924 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Dow A. and Emma (nee Hill) Rogers, Sr. He proudly served in the United States Air Force as a pilot during WWII, the Korean Conflict, the Cold War, and Vietnam (1942 – 1969); decorations included the Silver Star, Bronze Star, Air Force Commendation Medal and Air Medal with four Oak Leaf Clusters. As a second career, he taught social studies at Hilliard High School, Hilliard, Ohio from 1972 – 1989. Dow is the loving father of Marcie (Lynton) Price, Dow Rogers, and Jack Rogers (deceased); cherished grandfather of Christopher (Anna) Price, Tiffany (Chad) Craig, Jeffrey Price, and Kyle (Heather) Rogers; and dear great-grandfather of Chase, Lily, and Shelby. Per Dow's wishes, no services will be held at this time. Dow and Mary will be privately laid to rest with military honors at Scioto Burial Park in Rushtown, Ohio at a later date. Contributions may be made in Dow's memory to , 23215 Commerce Park #300, Beachwood, OH 44122. Online condolences and memories may be left at www.waitefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 9, 2019
