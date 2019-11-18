|
Weaver, Doyle
Doyle Andrew "Andy" Weaver was born on April 14, 1949 to Russell (Bus) Doyle Weaver and Donna Elizabeth (Allen) Weaver in Columbus, OH. He attended Columbus Central High School then went on to enlist in The United States Marine Corps in 1967. He proudly served his country in the Vietnam War as a Sniper as well as Fire Team Leader. After serving his country in the U.S. Marine Corps he went on to serve his community when he joined the Columbus Division of Fire in 1977. He had a full career with the Fire Department working as a Fireman, Paramedic, Rescue Tech, Bomb Tech, and Hazmat Tech. He retired in 1998 during his time working at the Fire Prevention Bureau as an Inspector. Andy closed his eyes on November 12, 2019 in the comfort of his home surrounded by loved ones. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth (Beth Barnett) Weaver; children, Shurhon Weaver, Rashid (Anya) Weaver, Amin Weaver, Myles Barnett, and Andrea (David) Mobley. Also missing him are his grandchildren, Sari, Shannon, Carter, Alexandrea, Sydney, Ramir, and Zahria. Those privileged to know Andy will remember the love he had for his Country, his Family, his Buckeyes, and yes, his Browns. While we are saddened his time here has gone, we are grateful for all the ways he continuously showed his love and devotion. He will surely be missed. There will be a Calling Hour on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 1-2p.m. with service immediately following at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 1305 Washington Blvd, Belpre, OH 45714. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 20, 2019