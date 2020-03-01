|
|
Doucette, Drucilla
1934 - 2020
Drucilla Anne Demarest Doucette age 85 of Groveport, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital. Dru was born July 29, 1934 in Nashville, Tennessee to the late Walter Thomas Houchin and Hattie Elizabeth (Warren) Houchin and preceded by her first husband and father of her children, Eugene Joseph Demarest, who passed away in 1975, by her second husband, David Doucette, who passed away in 2015, and by her beloved dog, Leo. Dru, who was also lovingly known by her friends as Anne, is survived by her children, Kelly Caldwell, Suzanne (Richard) Brown, David (Heidi) Demarest, and Luke (Tracy) Demarest; grandchildren, Hollie (Ron) Van Fossen, Molly (Mike) Mosley, Joseph (Mindy) Dixon, Samuel (Allie) Breckenridge, Christina (Jarrett) Banfield, Sarah (Brad) Kernan, Lauren Lee, Nicole (Brendon) Tucker, Garrett Brown, and Travis (Amy) Johnson; and eighteen great-grandchildren. Dru lead a long, colorful, and rich life. An unforgettable person, Dru was always dressed "to the nines," whether she was going to breakfast at Bob Evans or the Wigwam, lunch at O'Charley's or evening events with her friends. Dru loved frequenting thrift stores and late night card games with her friends. Dru was passionate about life and enjoyed many hobbies over the years, including her award-winning herb garden, scrap-booking, and stamping. Dru's sharp wit and laugh will be dearly missed by her family and friends. The family would like to thank the palliative care and hospice teams at Mt. Carmel East Hospital for their tender care of Dru during her final days. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 1:00 pm., at the Chapel Mausoleum at Franklin Hills Memorial Gardens, 5802 Elder Road, Canal Winchester, Ohio.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 2, 2020