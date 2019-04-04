|
Beck (Lovette), Drusella
1922 - 2019
Drusella Beck, 97, passed away on March 17, 2019 at Danbury Senior Living in Columbus, Ohio. Born on January 18,1922 in Columbus, Ohio, daughter of the late Hazel Mettler (McBee) and Joseph Lovette. Preceded in death by her husband Ellsworth Beck. She was raised in Marengo, Ohio and graduated from Marengo High School. She worked at Curtis-Wright where she met her husband of 44 years. She spent time after WW II in Austria and Europe while her husband was in the military. She raised her daughter and then worked for the Franklin County Board of Health and retired from Franklin County Childrens Services. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Beck; nieces, Eleanor DeSabato (Tony), Sondy Beck; nephew, Steve Beck; great-niece Virginia Antle and family, and friends who were like daughters, Shon and Patti. A graveside service and Celebration of Life is planned in the near future. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude in her name. Condolences may be made to the family at www.rutherfordfunerlhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019