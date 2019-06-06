|
|
Buckley, Duke
Duke Desmond Buckley, age 62, of Columbus, Ohio. Born in London, England. Passed away on June 5. Beloved son of the late Colleen T.E. Shillington and James A. Buckley (Bonnie). Duke was the oldest brother to Byron, Charlene, Vernon, Aaron, and Joselyn. Duke worked as a welder for Timkens in Columbus. He loved the Dallas Cowboys and The Ohio State Buckeyes. Duke lettered in track and wrestling while attending North High School. Funeral arrangements will be private.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 7, 2019