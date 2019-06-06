Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Duke Buckley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Duke Buckley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Duke Buckley Obituary
Buckley, Duke
Duke Desmond Buckley, age 62, of Columbus, Ohio. Born in London, England. Passed away on June 5. Beloved son of the late Colleen T.E. Shillington and James A. Buckley (Bonnie). Duke was the oldest brother to Byron, Charlene, Vernon, Aaron, and Joselyn. Duke worked as a welder for Timkens in Columbus. He loved the Dallas Cowboys and The Ohio State Buckeyes. Duke lettered in track and wrestling while attending North High School. Funeral arrangements will be private.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.