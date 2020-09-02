Miller, Dulcene
1916 - 2020
Dulcene Hardin Miller was born in Flatrock, Illinois, to Wanda Holladay (Ferriman) and Ross C. Hardin on July l, 1916, and died August 28, 2020, at 104 years old. She was preceded in death by her parents Wanda Holladay Ferriman and Ross C. Hardin, and her brother Ross Hardin, Jr. She also was preceded in death by her husband Richard H. Miller, in January 1998. Dulcene is survived by step-daughters, Sylvia Miller Lloyd, Radford, VA, and Cheryl Miller Rogers (Neil), Williamsburg, VA; step-son, Richard Kent Miller (Amanda), Pearisburg, VA; step-grandchildren, William Shelburne, III, Susan Shelburne Hunt (Reed), Angela Medley Hill (Scott) and Richard Earl Irwin-Miller; four great-grandchildren, Michael and Matthew Hill and Reagan and Jillian Hunt; and half-sister, Ann Hardin Register (Jim), Daytona Beach, FL. Dulcene retired in 1978 after working 36 years as a Contract Administrator for the Defense Construction Supply Center (DCSC) for the U.S. Department of Defense. Before working for DCSC, she held several other jobs. Dulcene was a hard-working woman who held many responsible positions. She was a member of St. Joseph Cathedral parish and Columbus Mennerchor. In 1934, she graduated from Columbus East High School. Dulcene said she was blessed with many close and dear friends, especially Jeannine Palmer and the caring staff at The Forum at Knightsbridge and said, "Thanks for being there for me." Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30AM on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at St. Timothy Catholic Church, 1088 Thomas Lane, Columbus, Ohio 43220. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com
. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.