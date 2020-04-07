|
|
May, Dustin
1994 - 2020
Dustin Gregory May, age 25, of Gahanna, Ohio, died accidently April 1, 2020 at his residence. He was born at St. Ann's Hospital in Westerville, Ohio on May 5, 1994 to Dale Gregory May and Gina Maria Falk. Dustin is survived by his grandparents, Paul and Lillian Falk, Shaun and Theresa Haskins, and Sharon Hill; parents, Dale May (Kristi Gowl), Gina Maria Falk (Jerry Firoben), and Jennifer May; siblings, Nicholas Anthony Falk, Austin May, Ashley Smith, Scott Smith, Jeremiah Crouthers, and Dustin Schmittauer; aunts and uncles, Danny May (Tracey Duff), Steve (April) Falk, Geoff (Heather) Richmond, Deanna May, Kelly May, Jerry (Missy) Taylor, Matt (Melinda) Knouff, George (Tammy) Hamby, and Ron McCorkle; many cousins, other family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his grandfathers Danny May, Sr. and Denver Hill, aunt Trina Gutkoski and lifelong Hero and Idol, Kobe Bryant. Dustin was an avid sports fan. His favorite teams were the Pittsburgh Steelers, L.A. Lakers, L.A. Dodgers and the Columbus Blue Jackets. He was a 2012 graduate of Whitehall-Yearling High School and a 2019 graduate of COTC obtaining an Associate Degree in Business Administration. Dustin had a very high intellect and was smarter than the average person. He had the ability to make you laugh and smile even on the worst days. Dustin was a thoughtful and caring person who was deeply loved and will be missed by all. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Please visit www.OhioCremation.org to leave the family an online condolence.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 9, 2020