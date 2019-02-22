Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dwight Gillum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dwight Gillum

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dwight Gillum Obituary
Gillum, Dwight
Dwight W. Gillum, 62, went to be with Jesus his Savior February 21 2019. Dwight served in the U.S. Army, was an avid OSU fan and a born again believer in Jesus Christ. He's survived by wife, Bonnie; brothers, Eddie, Chris and James; sisters, Annette and Anita; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Edward and Lucille Gillum, stepchildren Mark and Paula Rhodebeck. You can send condolences and flowers to 907 Whitethorne Ave., Columbus, OH 43223. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 2 2019, 11 am at CC Church, 908 Whitethorne Ave. Bro Chris Gillum officiating.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.