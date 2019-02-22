|
Gillum, Dwight
Dwight W. Gillum, 62, went to be with Jesus his Savior February 21 2019. Dwight served in the U.S. Army, was an avid OSU fan and a born again believer in Jesus Christ. He's survived by wife, Bonnie; brothers, Eddie, Chris and James; sisters, Annette and Anita; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Edward and Lucille Gillum, stepchildren Mark and Paula Rhodebeck. You can send condolences and flowers to 907 Whitethorne Ave., Columbus, OH 43223. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 2 2019, 11 am at CC Church, 908 Whitethorne Ave. Bro Chris Gillum officiating.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 25, 2019