Sparks, Dwight
1928 - 2020
Dwight Henry Sparks was born November 6, 1928, and passed peacefully on April 22, 2020. He was raised in Sabina, OH; graduated with a degree in
Civil Engineering from The Ohio State University; and, was a long time resident of Upper Arlington, OH. He is survived by his loving daughters: Gail (Michel) Laurent; Diane Sparks; Brenda (David) Scholl; and Susan (David) Beyerle; grandchildren: Renee (Josh) Crim, Stephanie (Rob) Shaul, Don (Karen) Owen, Bridgette (Rob) Langdon, Laura and Matthew Beyerle; great-granddaughters: Elanor and Meghan Crim; great-grandson: Henry Langdon; sister in law: Margaret Sparks and niece: Janet (Ollie) Sparks Read. He is predeceased by his wife: Thelma (Cook) Sparks, brother: Donald Sparks, sister: Joan Sparks, and by his grandson, Eric Laurent. He was a beloved and devoted husband, and wonderful father. A memorial service will be arranged in the future by the family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to: Alzheimer's Assoc Central Ohio 800-272-3900 (https://www.alz.org/centralohio) or Habitat for Humanity 614-545-7835 (https://www.habitatohio.org/get-involved/). Littleton Funeral Home is serving the family; see littletonfuneralhome.com for more information.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020