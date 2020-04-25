Home

POWERED BY

Services
Littleton Funeral Home
104 N Jackson St
Sabina, OH 45169
(937) 584-2431
Resources
More Obituaries for Dwight Sparks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dwight Sparks


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dwight Sparks Obituary
Sparks, Dwight
1928 - 2020
Dwight Henry Sparks was born November 6, 1928, and passed peacefully on April 22, 2020. He was raised in Sabina, OH; graduated with a degree in
Civil Engineering from The Ohio State University; and, was a long time resident of Upper Arlington, OH. He is survived by his loving daughters: Gail (Michel) Laurent; Diane Sparks; Brenda (David) Scholl; and Susan (David) Beyerle; grandchildren: Renee (Josh) Crim, Stephanie (Rob) Shaul, Don (Karen) Owen, Bridgette (Rob) Langdon, Laura and Matthew Beyerle; great-granddaughters: Elanor and Meghan Crim; great-grandson: Henry Langdon; sister in law: Margaret Sparks and niece: Janet (Ollie) Sparks Read. He is predeceased by his wife: Thelma (Cook) Sparks, brother: Donald Sparks, sister: Joan Sparks, and by his grandson, Eric Laurent. He was a beloved and devoted husband, and wonderful father. A memorial service will be arranged in the future by the family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to: Alzheimer's Assoc Central Ohio 800-272-3900 (https://www.alz.org/centralohio) or Habitat for Humanity 614-545-7835 (https://www.habitatohio.org/get-involved/). Littleton Funeral Home is serving the family; see littletonfuneralhome.com for more information.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dwight's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -