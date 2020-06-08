Tompkins, Dwight
1926 - 2020
Dwight H. Tompkins, 93, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2020. Dwight was born on June 12, 1926 in Morgan County, OH to the late Wendell and Gladys (Harkins) Tompkins. He is also preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years, E. Eileen Tompkins. Dwight is survived by his son, Daniel (Miriam) Tompkins; daughters, Margaret "Peggy" (John) Raile and Mary Kaye (Sam) Fairchild; grandchildren, Mark (Crystal) Raile, John (Carrie) Raile, Adam Tompkins, Alison (Randy) Bussart and Virginia (Gary) Watson; great-grandchildren, Kaetlyn Raile, Kyle Raile, Hannah Raile, Kaci Watson, Noah Watson and Elsie Jo Bussart. Dwight's family will receive friends on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 11:00am to 1:00pm at the Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main St. Reynoldsburg, OH 43068, where his funeral service will be held at 1:00pm with Pastor Bob Mathias officiating. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estates. His family requests memorial donations be made to: American Cancer Society, 5555 Frantz Rd. Dublin, OH 43017, or Mt. Carmel Hospice, 1144 Dublin Rd., Columbus, OH 43215. Memorial messages may be sent to his family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
1926 - 2020
Dwight H. Tompkins, 93, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2020. Dwight was born on June 12, 1926 in Morgan County, OH to the late Wendell and Gladys (Harkins) Tompkins. He is also preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years, E. Eileen Tompkins. Dwight is survived by his son, Daniel (Miriam) Tompkins; daughters, Margaret "Peggy" (John) Raile and Mary Kaye (Sam) Fairchild; grandchildren, Mark (Crystal) Raile, John (Carrie) Raile, Adam Tompkins, Alison (Randy) Bussart and Virginia (Gary) Watson; great-grandchildren, Kaetlyn Raile, Kyle Raile, Hannah Raile, Kaci Watson, Noah Watson and Elsie Jo Bussart. Dwight's family will receive friends on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 11:00am to 1:00pm at the Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main St. Reynoldsburg, OH 43068, where his funeral service will be held at 1:00pm with Pastor Bob Mathias officiating. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estates. His family requests memorial donations be made to: American Cancer Society, 5555 Frantz Rd. Dublin, OH 43017, or Mt. Carmel Hospice, 1144 Dublin Rd., Columbus, OH 43215. Memorial messages may be sent to his family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.