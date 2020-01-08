|
Tredway, Dylan
2004 - 2020
Dylan James Tredway, age 15, of Reynoldsburg, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 2, 2020. He was a sophomore and an excellent student at Reynoldsburg's eSTEM Academy. He studied martial arts and is a purple belt in Aikido. Dylan is a loving son and brother, and friend. He is preceded in death by his great-grandmother Ruth Campbell and grandparents Bill and Maddy McDaniel. Dylan is survived by his parents, Jeff and Dianne Tredway; sister, Bailey; grandparents, Jim and Sharon Tredway; aunt, Stacey (Chris) Grose and their daughter, Elizabeth; uncle, Trevor (Rhonda) Tredway and their children, Brianna and Amanda Tredway; his dog, Lacy; and many friends he loved to text and play video games. His family will receive friends Saturday from 9-11 a.m. at Messiah Lutheran Church, 1200 S. Waggoner Road, Reynoldsburg, where his service will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Karl Hanf officiaiting. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions be made in Dylan's memory to support the Center for Suicide Prevention and Research at Nationwide Children's Hospital. Please send checks made payable to Nationwide Children's to PO BOX 16810, Columbus, OH 43216-6810 or make gifts online at www.NationwideChidlrens.org/Giving. Messages may be sent to his family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2020