Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
614-866-6318
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Messiah Lutheran Church
1200 S. Waggoner Road
Reynoldsburg, OH
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Messiah Lutheran Church
1200 S. Waggoner Road
Reynoldsburg, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dylan Tredway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dylan Tredway


2004 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dylan Tredway Obituary
Tredway, Dylan
2004 - 2020
Dylan James Tredway, age 15, of Reynoldsburg, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 2, 2020. He was a sophomore and an excellent student at Reynoldsburg's eSTEM Academy. He studied martial arts and is a purple belt in Aikido. Dylan is a loving son and brother, and friend. He is preceded in death by his great-grandmother Ruth Campbell and grandparents Bill and Maddy McDaniel. Dylan is survived by his parents, Jeff and Dianne Tredway; sister, Bailey; grandparents, Jim and Sharon Tredway; aunt, Stacey (Chris) Grose and their daughter, Elizabeth; uncle, Trevor (Rhonda) Tredway and their children, Brianna and Amanda Tredway; his dog, Lacy; and many friends he loved to text and play video games. His family will receive friends Saturday from 9-11 a.m. at Messiah Lutheran Church, 1200 S. Waggoner Road, Reynoldsburg, where his service will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Karl Hanf officiaiting. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions be made in Dylan's memory to support the Center for Suicide Prevention and Research at Nationwide Children's Hospital. Please send checks made payable to Nationwide Children's to PO BOX 16810, Columbus, OH 43216-6810 or make gifts online at www.NationwideChidlrens.org/Giving. Messages may be sent to his family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dylan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -