|
|
Widner, Dylan
1993 - 2019
Dylan Matthew Widner, age 26, of Upper Arlington, died unexpectedly Saturday, December 14. Graduate of Upper Arlington High School 2011 and attended University of Cincinnati, and then Columbus State where he was an honors student studying pre-med. Dylan was a man of strong faith and member of Grace Fellowship Church. He loved music and played bass guitar for the Reynoldsburg Nazarene Church. He loved rugby, soccer, lacrosse, and football. He had an amazing smile and laugh to go with his sense of humor. He was intelligent, kind, and insightful. His presence was full of peace and calm. He was a loyal friend and brother who cared deeply for others and was one of the most generous men you'd ever meet. Survived by his mother, Cathey Widner; father, John Widner; sister, Allie; and brother, Ian; grandparents Michelle Widner, Jack (Larry Knisley) Widner, Roland and Shirley Fierce; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Family will receive friends 3-6pm Saturday, December 21 and celebration of life will be held 2pm Sunday, December 22, both at the SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road. Contributions may be made to the American Red Cross of Central Ohio, 995 East Broad St., Columbus, OH 43205 in his memory. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.Schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 17, 2019