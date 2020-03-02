|
Morgan, Dyonte
1994 - 2020
Dyonte Morgan, age 25. Sunrise September 1, 1994 and Sunset February 24, 2020. Visitation 9AM and Funeral Service 10AM Friday, March 6, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). Interment at Eastlawn Cemetery. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The MORGAN/GREEN Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2020