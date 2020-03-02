Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Resources
More Obituaries for Dyonte Morgan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dyonte Morgan


1994 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dyonte Morgan Obituary
Morgan, Dyonte
1994 - 2020
Dyonte Morgan, age 25. Sunrise September 1, 1994 and Sunset February 24, 2020. Visitation 9AM and Funeral Service 10AM Friday, March 6, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). Interment at Eastlawn Cemetery. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The MORGAN/GREEN Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dyonte's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -