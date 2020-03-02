|
|
Tompkins, E. Eileen
1925 - 2020
E. Eileen Tompkins, 94, passed away peacefully on March 1, 2020. Eileen was born on April 2, 1925 in Vincent, OH to the late Ben and Kathleen (Childers) Danielson. Eileen is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Dwight H. Tompkins; son, Daniel (Miriam) Tompkins; daughters, Margaret "Peggy" (John) Raile and Mary Kaye (Sam) Fairchild; grandchildren, Mark Raile, John Raile, Adam Tompkins, Alison (Randy) Bussart and Virginia (Gary) Watson; great-grandchildren, Kaetlyn Raile, Kyle Raile, Hannah Raile, Kaci Watson, Noah Watson and Elsie Jo Bussart; brother, Donald (Kim) Danielson. Preceded in death by nine siblings. For several years Eileen was the Kitchen Supervisor at Hannah Ashton Middle School in Reynoldsburg, OH. Prior to that she was a waitress at the coffee shop in McConnelsvile, OH. Eileen's family will receive friends on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 11am-1pm at the Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068, where her funeral service will be held at 1pm with Pastor Bob Mathias officiating. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estates.Her family requests memorial donations be made to: of Central Ohio, 1379 Dublin Rd. Columbus, OH 43215, or Mt. Carmel Hospice, 1144 Dublin Rd., Columbus, OH 43215. Memorial messages may be sent to her family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2020