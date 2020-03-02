Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
614-866-6318
Resources
More Obituaries for E. Tompkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

E. Eileen Tompkins


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
E. Eileen Tompkins Obituary
Tompkins, E. Eileen
1925 - 2020
E. Eileen Tompkins, 94, passed away peacefully on March 1, 2020. Eileen was born on April 2, 1925 in Vincent, OH to the late Ben and Kathleen (Childers) Danielson. Eileen is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Dwight H. Tompkins; son, Daniel (Miriam) Tompkins; daughters, Margaret "Peggy" (John) Raile and Mary Kaye (Sam) Fairchild; grandchildren, Mark Raile, John Raile, Adam Tompkins, Alison (Randy) Bussart and Virginia (Gary) Watson; great-grandchildren, Kaetlyn Raile, Kyle Raile, Hannah Raile, Kaci Watson, Noah Watson and Elsie Jo Bussart; brother, Donald (Kim) Danielson. Preceded in death by nine siblings. For several years Eileen was the Kitchen Supervisor at Hannah Ashton Middle School in Reynoldsburg, OH. Prior to that she was a waitress at the coffee shop in McConnelsvile, OH. Eileen's family will receive friends on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 11am-1pm at the Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068, where her funeral service will be held at 1pm with Pastor Bob Mathias officiating. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estates.Her family requests memorial donations be made to: of Central Ohio, 1379 Dublin Rd. Columbus, OH 43215, or Mt. Carmel Hospice, 1144 Dublin Rd., Columbus, OH 43215. Memorial messages may be sent to her family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of E.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -