Shaw-Davis Funeral Home - Victorian Village Chapel
34 West 2nd Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
(614) 299-4155
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shaw-Davis Funeral Home - Victorian Village Chapel
34 West 2nd Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
E. Jason Lutz


1952 - 2019
E. Jason Lutz Obituary
Lutz, E Jason
1952 - 2019
Jason Lutz, 66, of Columbus, passed away November 13, 2019 due to a severe brain bleed. Jason was born November 15, 1952 to Earl and Joann Lutz. He was preceded in death by both parents, brother Samuel and sister Tonita. Survived by brother, Walter; and nieces and nephews. Early in Jason's career he sang backup for Johnny Mathis and was a socialite in San Francisco. Jason returned to Columbus and entered the family car business. Jason was well respected for this depth knowledge of Rolls-Royces and Bentley automobiles. Jason was the life of any party and truly enjoyed attending parties. His smily and persona would light up any gathering and people always looked forward to his great "Gift of Gab!" Jason will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his many friends. There will be a gathering for friends Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Shaw-Davis Funeral Home, 34 West 2nd Ave., Columbus, Ohio, from 6-8pm and then on to one of the bars in the Short North to throw one down in honor of Jason. Rest in Peace and God Bless you, Jason!
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
