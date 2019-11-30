Home

Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
614-866-6318
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
Funeral
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
E. Kathleen Jackson


1945 - 2019
E. Kathleen Jackson Obituary
Jackson, E. Kathleen
1945 - 2019
E. Kathleen (Flanders) Jackson, age 73, of Reynoldsburg. On November 26, 2019 this world lost the best mother, perfect wife, and playful fun-loving grandma and great-grandma. Heaven gained a kind and gentle soul. She was born on December 8, 1945. She attended and was a cheerleader at Shade High School in Shade, Ohio, graduation class of 1963. She also got her Masters in Education and was working towards her PhD. She was employed by Liberty Union-Thurston Schools for over 32 years. She was a faithful longtime member of Reynoldsburg Baptist Church, where she was a helpful volunteer. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of nearly 40 years Ben Jackson and parents Howard and Myrtle Flanders. Kathleen will be missed by her daughter, Tamara (Duane) Jackson-Juodvalkis, of Reynoldsburg; son and daughter-in-law, Douglas and Kimberly Jackson, of Reynoldsburg; the grandchildren that she loved so much, Drake Thomas, Kelsey (Neto) Henriquez, Taylor (Greg) Johnson, Dakota (Alexis), Skylar Jackson, and Tommi, all of Reynoldsburg; and great-grandchildren, Melissa, Maxwell, Averie, Yoana, Wesley, Mariela, and two on the way; also survived by brother Ronald (Carol) Flanders; and many nieces and nephews. Her family will receive friends Tuesday, December 3, from 6-8 p.m. at the COTNER FUNERAL HOME, 7369 E. Main Street, Reynoldsburg, where her funeral will be held on Wednesday at 11am. Interment will follow at Silent Home Cemetery. Messages may be sent to her family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2019
