Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for E. Choe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

E. Koo Choe


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
E. Koo Choe Obituary
Choe, E. Koo
1937 - 2019
E. Koo Choe "KC", 1937-2019, beloved husband and father, passed away at home on June 5, 2019. He is survived by his devoted wife, S. Young Choe; daughters, Susie of Berkeley, CA and Iva (Douglas Sesnowitz) of Orange Village, OH. At his request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to OhioHealth Hospice – Central Ohio (Kobacker House). To share memories or condolences with the family, please go to www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.