Choe, E. Koo
1937 - 2019
E. Koo Choe "KC", 1937-2019, beloved husband and father, passed away at home on June 5, 2019. He is survived by his devoted wife, S. Young Choe; daughters, Susie of Berkeley, CA and Iva (Douglas Sesnowitz) of Orange Village, OH. At his request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to OhioHealth Hospice – Central Ohio (Kobacker House). To share memories or condolences with the family, please go to www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 9, 2019