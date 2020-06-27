Palmer, E. Neisel1925 - 2020Neisel Palmer, age 95, went home to be with the Lord Friday, June 26, 2020. Born April 26, 1925 to Ora and Lina (Shanks) Smith in Elm Grove, OH. Preceded in death by her husband Cecil R. Palmer, brothers Troy, Richard, Verlin and Gary Smith. Survived by daughters, Polly (Clee) Hartsough, Connie (Mike) Kellar and Kim (Jerry) Clements; grandchildren, Jeff Hartsough, LaTisha (Matt) Heufelder, Chad Hartsough, Rachel (Tony) Owens and Sarah (Vinnie) Clements Olivieri; great grandchildren, Nick and Zach Heufelder, Taze and Cecily Owens. Visitation will be Monday, June 29, 2020 from 4-8 pm at the MYERS-WOODYARD FUNERAL HOME, 587 Main Street in Groveport, where the funeral service will be Tuesday at 10:30 am. Interment Groveport Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Red Bird Mission, Inc., 70 Queendale Center, Beverly, KY 40913. Family encourages attending guests to follow guidelines that makes you feel safe. Funeral service will be live streamed and can be viewed by visiting