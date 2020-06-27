E. Neisel Palmer
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share E.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Palmer, E. Neisel
1925 - 2020
Neisel Palmer, age 95, went home to be with the Lord Friday, June 26, 2020. Born April 26, 1925 to Ora and Lina (Shanks) Smith in Elm Grove, OH. Preceded in death by her husband Cecil R. Palmer, brothers Troy, Richard, Verlin and Gary Smith. Survived by daughters, Polly (Clee) Hartsough, Connie (Mike) Kellar and Kim (Jerry) Clements; grandchildren, Jeff Hartsough, LaTisha (Matt) Heufelder, Chad Hartsough, Rachel (Tony) Owens and Sarah (Vinnie) Clements Olivieri; great grandchildren, Nick and Zach Heufelder, Taze and Cecily Owens. Visitation will be Monday, June 29, 2020 from 4-8 pm at the MYERS-WOODYARD FUNERAL HOME, 587 Main Street in Groveport, where the funeral service will be Tuesday at 10:30 am. Interment Groveport Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Red Bird Mission, Inc., 70 Queendale Center, Beverly, KY 40913. Family encourages attending guests to follow guidelines that makes you feel safe. Funeral service will be live streamed and can be viewed by visiting
www.orwoodyard.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Myers-Woodyard Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
30
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Myers-Woodyard Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Myers-Woodyard Funeral Home
587 Main St.
Groveport, OH 43125
(614) 836-5643
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved