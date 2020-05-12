Bryant, Earl
1946 - 2020
Earl Bryant, age 73, of Columbus, Ohio passed away on May 10, 2020 surrounded by his family after a long and courageous battle with prostate cancer. Earl was born on May 30, 1946 to the late Ulysses and Zelphia (Lyons) Bryant in Ulysses, Kentucky. He served in the United States Army; 1966 – 1968 and was employed by Lucent Technologies (formerly Western Electric and AT&T) for 33 years as a wireman. Earl was the kindest, most loving and genuine man anyone could ever meet. He loved his family beyond words and never missed an event for his daughters or grandchildren. Earl loved playing guitar and loved music. He was a faithful sports fan who loved the Cincinnati Reds, Ohio State Buckeyes and Kentucky Wildcats. Earl is survived by his loving daughters, Kimberly (Kevin) Bryant Young of Pataskala; and Melissa Bryant of Westerville; grandchildren, Christopher (Lindsey) Farrington, Jr. of Pataskala, Makenzie (Bradley) Farrington of Columbus, Madelyn Young of Circleville; great-grandchildren, Tripp, Emerson and Jameson; and grand-puppies, Sadie and Daisy; sister, Hazel (Dot) Bryant Adams of Ulysses, KY; sisters-in-law, Janet Bryant of Bloomville, Carol Bryant of Pinckney, MI, Loretta Bryant of Somerset; a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents Earl is proceeded in death by brothers, Harkless O'Bryant, James Harvey Bryant, Verlin Bryant, Roy Bryant, Ray Bryant, Ulysses Bryant Jr., Curtis Bryant and Larry Bryant; sisters, Mae Bryant Castle, Lexie Bryant Bush, Lucille Bryant Bevins and Bertha Bryant Davis. The family would like to thank the wonderful physicians and nurses that took care of Earl while fighting his illness. To Capital City Hospice, your care was amazing. Very special thank you to Earl's hospice team; Julie, Courtney, Natalie and Colin. They would also like to thank their family and friends for their continuing love and support during this time. A drive-thru visitation will be held on THURSDAY, May 14, 2020, from 11:00 AM to 11:45 AM at the PFEIFER FUNERAL HOME. A private service will follow with Pastor John Ennis officiating. Burial in Glen Rest Memorial Estate. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Earl's memory to the Capital City Hospice . Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 12 to May 13, 2020.