Burden, Earl
1927 - 2020
Earl Burden Jr., Chief of Police [retired], Columbus, Ohio. Age 92. Born May 25, 1927. Passed away in the early morning hours of January 26, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio due to complications from Parkinson's Disease. Chief Burden dedicated his life to law enforcement for 31 years beginning his career in 1952 and rising through the ranks from Patrolman, becoming Chief of Police in 1972 where he worked until retirement 11 years later. He graduated from high school in Washington Court House, going on to attend Bliss Business College, earning a degree in Business Administration. While working as a policeman Earl graduated Northwestern University Traffic Institute, going on to graduate from the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Executive Institute and gaining certificates in numerous law enforcement seminars and Major City conferences. He was a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, serving as a member on the Executive Committee for Ohio and Michigan as well as Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police, serving on the Legislative Committee. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, the National Executive Institute Association, as well as a member of Maize Manor Methodist Church and the Humbolt Masonic Lodge. He earned many awards including the Award of Merit from the Columbus Bar Association and the Columbus Bar Association Foundation, as well as the Distinguished Service Award from the Kiwanis Club of Columbus, Ohio to name a few. Being good friends with Dave Thomas, after retiring from CPD Earl went on to be the security chief nationwide for Wendy's for two more years after which he retired for good to enjoy family, friends and travel. Spending his early years in Washington Court House, where he met and married his high school sweetheart, Jean, he went on to serve in the United States Navy, moving to Columbus in 1947 and resided in central Ohio ever since. Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 64 years, Jean Evelyn Burden, father Earl, mother Mary [George] Speakman, and his younger brother Dean [Ruthie] Burden. Earl is survived by his children, Regina [Eddie] Swanson and Eric [Linda] Burden; grandchildren, Vanessa [Chris] Hoyt, Jaimee [Ben] Wilcox, and Micah [Robin] Burden; great grandchildren, Olivia Burden, Ella Hoyt, Andrew Wilcox, Chase Hoyt, Lucas Burden, Carly Wilcox; and great great granddaughter, Melody Jean Yeager; and his longtime companion, Norma Hughes. Earl was adventurous even as a young man to the point of earning his pilots license at the age of 17, joining the Navy at 18, and serving in Shanghai, China and the surrounding seas, being honorably discharged August 2, 1946. He loved to read and always said that, if he could have a second career, he would have liked to be a history teacher. He loved traveling, golfing, fishing and boating. One of his favorite quotes was "I shall pass this way but once. Therefore, any good that I can show – let me do it now. Let me not defer nor neglect it, for I shall not pass this way again." He lived his life with this thought ever present in his mind. Services have been entrusted to Schoedinger Worthington Chapel, 6699 N. High St., Worthington, OH, 43085, where there will be a Visitation on Thursday, January 30 from 4-7pm. A Funeral service also be held at Schoedinger's on Friday, January 31 at 11am with entombment at Kingwood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to Parkinson's research and Hospice.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020