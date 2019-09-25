|
Farthing, Earl
1932 - 2019
Earl E. Farthing, 87, of Columbus, passed away September 24, 2019. Earl was born in McComb, Ohio on April 10, 1932 to Earl and Florence (Troutner) Farthing. He proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Earl loved to study genealogy and authored the Farthing Family History. He was a graduate of Otterbein University, taught school at Bloom Carroll High School and Westerville South as a History and Government Teacher. Earl retired from Sears after 28 years of service. He was married to Joanne (Creaglow) for 58 years. Earl will be deeply missed by his wife; children, Suzette (Don) Smals, Janette (Jeff) Watson; grandchildren, Ryan Dingess, Amanda (Jeremiah) Loy, Nicholas Smals, Lyndsay Smals, Christian Watson, Courtney Watson; great-grandchildren, Aubrey Amburgey and Bodhi Loy; brother, Lynn Farthing; sister, Wilma Bovee. Earl was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Lucille Dishong. Graveside services will be Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11am at Forest Rose Cemetery, 1238 N. Columbus St., Lancaster, OH, where burial will be. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 26, 2019