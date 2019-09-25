Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Forest Rose Cemetery
1238 N. Columbus St
Lancaster, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Farthing
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl Farthing


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earl Farthing Obituary
Farthing, Earl
1932 - 2019
Earl E. Farthing, 87, of Columbus, passed away September 24, 2019. Earl was born in McComb, Ohio on April 10, 1932 to Earl and Florence (Troutner) Farthing. He proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Earl loved to study genealogy and authored the Farthing Family History. He was a graduate of Otterbein University, taught school at Bloom Carroll High School and Westerville South as a History and Government Teacher. Earl retired from Sears after 28 years of service. He was married to Joanne (Creaglow) for 58 years. Earl will be deeply missed by his wife; children, Suzette (Don) Smals, Janette (Jeff) Watson; grandchildren, Ryan Dingess, Amanda (Jeremiah) Loy, Nicholas Smals, Lyndsay Smals, Christian Watson, Courtney Watson; great-grandchildren, Aubrey Amburgey and Bodhi Loy; brother, Lynn Farthing; sister, Wilma Bovee. Earl was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Lucille Dishong. Graveside services will be Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11am at Forest Rose Cemetery, 1238 N. Columbus St., Lancaster, OH, where burial will be. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now