Ratliff, Earl Gene
1952 - 2019
Earl Gene Ratliff Jr., age 66, of Thurston, OH, passed away February 26, 2019. He was born December 26, 1952 in Columbus, OH to the late Earl and Norma Ratliff. Gene was a 1971 graduate of Bloom-Carrol High School. He worked many years as a sheet metal worker and was a member of the Sheet Metal Workers Local #24. Gene enjoyed listening to Jimmy Buffet and daydreaming about his next trip to Key West. Gene also loved scuba diving and photography. Survivors include his sister, Linda Ratliff; daughter, Kyla (Barry Press) Ratliff; grandchildren, Samantha Press and Dylan Press; niece, Lydia (Jim) McAvoy; nephew, Dustin (Amber) Feyh; former spouse, Christy Hildreth; extended friends and family. Family and friends may visit 2-5pm on Saturday, March 2, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, OH 43110. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Save the Manatee Club at www.savethemanatee.org, established by Jimmy Buffet to protect manatees and their environment. The family asks that letters be mailed to the funeral home to be later given to his young grandchildren, Sam and DJ, sharing memories of their beloved "Papa G". Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019