|
|
Liston, Earl
1927 - 2019
Earl Liston, 91, of Mount Sterling, passed away on February 18, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born on April 18, 1927 in Pickaway County to Earl and Edna (Dennis) Liston. Earl was a retired farmer and retired from F&R Lazarus. He was a 50+ year member of Mount Sterling Masonic Lodge #269, 50+ year member of Blue Masonic Lodge and was a 32 degree Scottish Rite. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Wanda (Grimsley) Liston, sister Winifred and daughter-in-law Susan Liston. Earl is survived by his children, Carrol (Jean) Liston, Carma (Joe) Russ, E. Craig Liston and Carla (Jim) Stepp; grandchildren, Kevin, Kristina, Shane, Ryan, Chad, E. Tanner, Walker, Corry, Cayse; numerous great grandchildren, step grandchildren, step great grandchildren; and by sisters, Janice, Glenna and Fanda. Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Muhlenberg Township Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to Berger Hospice, 610 Northridge Road, Circleville, Ohio 43113. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2019