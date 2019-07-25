|
Miller, Earl
1944 - 2019
Earl "Duke" Miller Jr., of Galloway, Ohio, died on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at his home in Powell, Ohio. Born on January 4, 1944 in Cleveland, Ohio, he was preceded in death by his friend and companion Roberta Miller, parents Earl Sr. and Irene Miller, brothers Michael Miller (Wegee), Paul Miller (Butch), Frank Griffith and sister Linda (Miller) Galpal. Duke is survived by his daughter, Shannon (Bryan) Thompson; grandson, Merrick Thompson; brother, Jerry Miller; and sisters, Sandra Jackson and Donna Copas. Duke was a committed father, grandpa, and friend. He was a stranger to no one and will be forever missed by many. Family and friends may visit 12-2PM on Saturday, July 27 at the Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, OH 43110, where a funeral service will follow at 2PM. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 26, 2019