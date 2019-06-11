|
|
Taylor, Earl P.
1939 - 2019
Earl P. Taylor, age 80, of Grove City, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Mount Carmel Grove City. Earl was born in Grahn, KY to the late Ellis P. and Etna V. Taylor. Earl graduated from Central High School and served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. Earl fulfilled his boyhood dream of a career in law enforcement as a sheriff deputy with the Franklin County Sheriff's office with over 30 years of dedicated service. He enjoyed traveling, reading mystery novels, and smoking his pipe. Earl was a private person but had many, many friends. He is survived by his sister, Shirley (Robert) Moore; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family will receive friends 5-8 PM Friday at the Schoedinger Grove City Chapel, 3920 Broadway, where his funeral service will be held 10 AM Saturday. Rev. Fr. Leo Connolly, Franklin County Sheriff Office Chaplain, officiating. Interment at Fernwood Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to AIDSUnited www.aidsunited.org Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a favorite memory of Earl.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 13, 2019