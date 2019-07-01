Home

Earl Purcell


1932 - 2019
Earl John Purcell, age 86, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on June 28, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. He was born in London, Ohio on December 4, 1932, to the late Almeda and George Deyo. He is survived by his children, John (Sheree) Purcell, Terri (Frank) Albanese, Gary Purcell, Paula Bown, Doug (Jamie) Purcell; grandchildren, Sara, Brian, Chris, David, Garrett, Kyle; and several great-grandchildren. Earl proudly served in the U.S. Army and loved his country. He was a retired standardbred horse trainer and driver and enjoyed many years in Florida. A private church service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 4, 2019
