Howard, Earl R.
1943 - 2020
Earl Ray Howard, 76, was lifted up to Our Lord on April 7, 2020. Earl was born on September 19, 1943 in Davella, KY. His family will receive friends on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, OH, where his funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. For complete obituary and service details, and to send memorial messages to the family please visit www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2020