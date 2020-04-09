Home

Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
614-866-6318
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 14, 2020
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
Earl R. Howard


1943 - 2020
Earl R. Howard Obituary
Howard, Earl R.
1943 - 2020
Earl Ray Howard, 76, was lifted up to Our Lord on April 7, 2020. Earl was born on September 19, 1943 in Davella, KY. His family will receive friends on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, OH, where his funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. For complete obituary and service details, and to send memorial messages to the family please visit www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2020
